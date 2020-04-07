MULTIPLE LSUA ONLINE PROGRAMS RECEIVE NATIONAL RANKING

ALEXANDRIA, La – More timely than ever, Louisiana State University of Alexandria has been ranked in the 2020 Most Affordable Online Programs for multiple degree programs.

OnlineU recently released the reports that have LSUA placed in five different degree program categories. The programs and rankings are: English (#4), Emergency Management (#7), Healthcare Administration (#10), Psychology (#15), and Criminal Justice (#21).

“The quality of our online programs at LSUA is well-established,” said Dr. John Rowan, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “For years, our faculty in all disciplines have delivered outstanding academic courses in an online environment. The alignment of such online excellence with nationally-ranked affordability makes LSUA a desirable option for pursuing a college degree. This is true not only in the current environment but at any point in time, especially for students who need significant flexibility.”

The rankings determined by OnlineU use a variety of data points including tuition rates, program coursework, available degrees, and accreditation.

“OnlineU researched 1,943 institutions in order to highlight the most affordable in each program. We are pleased that they have recognized many of our programs as meeting their requirements for affordability and academic excellence since LSUA strives to make higher education affordable for all students,” said Teresa Seymour, LSUA Director of Distance Learning.

For more information regarding online programs, visit online.lsua.edu.