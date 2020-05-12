Multiple agencies on scene at Springfield standoff

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — An individual barricaded himself inside a home on E. 14th Street and Bob Little Road when the local U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Taskforce attempted to serve a warrant on felony charges.

The situation is ongoing. At one point, a woman left the house and is now safe with law enforcement. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that one other person is inside the house with the suspect.

Traffic is detoured in the area of Transmitter and E. 14th and at Bob Little Road and E. 14th. Anyone who lives in the are is being asked to remain inside their homes for safety and motorists should avoid the area.

The Bay County Sheriff Office, Springfield Police and the U.S. Marshall’s are on scene and are attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

Our previous story is below:

A man has barricaded himself inside a home on 14th Street in Springfield.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, the U.S. Marshalls and Springfield Police are on scene and much of the roadway is blocked off.

It’s unclear what caused the standoff and officials tell News 13 that one person who was inside the home has been released from the home.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.