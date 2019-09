SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The mother of Madison Williams, the 3-year-old who drowned in August, has been arrested Monday.

On August 18, authorities with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to CR 210 between CR 850 and HWY 64 regarding a missing child. After several hours of searching, law enforcement located the body of Madison in a nearby pond on the property.

The mother, Tiffany Snyder was arrested for injury to a child with a bond set at $200,000.

