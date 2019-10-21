More than 6,400 pounds of pork and turkey sausage patties recalled

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) — George’s Prepared Foods is recalling more than 6,400 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage and turkey sausage patty products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The products, which were shipped nationwide, were produced on the following dates:

April 19

April 27

May 7

May 9

Here are the products being recalled:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

An establishment number of “EST. M2206T” or “P-2260T” is printed on the packaging.