More than 100 people were inside the Hard Rock Hotel when it came crashing down

NEW ORLEANS – WGNO Reporter Wild Bill Wood was on the scene early Saturday morning to gather information.

Bill spoke to pedestrians, construction workers, Governor Edwards, and EMS workers.

At last update, there was one fatality.

Eighteen people were transported to area hospitals, one person refused medical treatment on the scene.

Of the three people that were listed as “unaccounted for,” one has been located at an area hospital.

New Orleans Fire Department is deploying an urban search and rescue team into the building to attempt to retrieve one of the people inside.

Another individual is in a less stable area. A determination is being made by officials on how best to reach the individual.

