More Hepatitis A cases in state, Health Department said

Health experts say there are more cases of Hepatitis A in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health now has the count at 575. Livingston Parish has the most cases ranging from 121 to 240. One death has been reported so far in Louisiana.

Hepatitis A is a contagious viral liver infection easily spread through close contact with an infected person.

There are vaccines to combat the infection. You can get one at your doctor’s office or parish health unit. The Louisiana Department of Health has a list of resources for anyone with questions about Hepatitis A.







