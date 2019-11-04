MISSING TEEN: Auburn police need your help locating missing teen

UPDATE:

Video update from Auburn Police Chief Paul Register regarding determining the whereabouts of 19-year-old, Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in determining the whereabouts of Aniah Haley Blanchard, age 19 from Auburn.

She was reported missing to Auburn Police on Oct. 24. She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday night, Oct. 23, just before midnight.

An investigation into determining her whereabouts is underway. At this point, there is no evidence of foul play; however, the investigation will continue until her whereabouts are determined. Aniah is described as a light-complexioned black female, 5’-6” , 125 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings. She drives a 2017 Honda CR-V, black in color with Alabama tag #49BS356. The whereabouts of the vehicle are not known, as well.

Anyone with information regarding Aniah and/or her vehicle’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

*Vehicle photographed is strictly for visual representation, not actual photograph.