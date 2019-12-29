Missing child recovered from Chicopee River has died

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The missing child who was found Saturday in the Chicopee River has died according to Chicopee police.

Officials continue to search for missing child in Chicopee

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk stating the following:

We are saddened to announce that the boy that was recovered yesterday has passed away. Our deepest condolences, sympathies and prayers are with his family. Thank you all for your kindness compassion and prayers during this difficult time. Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk

Wilk advises people to stay away from the search area due to hazardous conditions.

Saturday around 1 p.m., Chicopee police received a call to Fuller Road for a report of two children who had gone out to play in the woods and did not return home. During Saturday’s search, one of the two children had been recovered and was taken to the hospital. That child has now been declared dead according to police.

Officials are continuing to search for the second missing child.