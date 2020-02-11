WATCH: Military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas

North Jefferson Elementary School students receive a soldier surprise as one of their teachers returns home after being deployed.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — North Jefferson Elementary School received a special surprise Monday morning.

Students started their day filing into the gymnasium for an assembly. They thought the assembly was to congratulate their efforts on collecting socks for veterans.

As the assembly progressed, first grader Malachi Underwood was chosen to read a book to the school teaching his peers about being in the military since his mom is overseas.

Little did he know his mom, who is also a a pre-k teacher at the school, was hiding behind a wall waiting to surprise him after being deployed for a year as a sergeant in the Army Reserves.

Students and staff waved flags and sang songs when they saw Miss Underwood.

Miss Underwood said she plans on returning to work next week.