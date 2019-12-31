Medical examiner delivers update on plane crash survivor’s condition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Our Lady of Lourdes Burn Unit’s Medical Director Dr. Joey Barrios said the sole survivor of Saturday’s plane crash, Wade Berzas, faces burns to 75 percent of his body.

“This morning at 7 a.m., we took Mr. Berzas into surgery that lasted approximately 2 hours. He is recovering now and in our burn intensive care unit,” Barrios said during Monday’s press conference at the medical facility. “The purpose of the surgery this morning was to further assess his wounds and provide temporary biological dressing to the burn areas.”

Berzas was pulled for the crash in Lafayette that took the lives of five passengers.



Barrios explains,” Mr. Berzas’ condition is extremely serious and remains intubated and in critical condition.”

Berzas was awake when he arrived at the emergency room immediately after the crash.

“Mr. Berzas was conscious at time of arrival and presented with burns over 75 percent of his body as well as shoulder dislocation and laceration to his head,” Barrios adds.



Wade Berzas’ family has asked for privacy during his recovery, but did offer a statement of appreciation which stated in part:

We thank you for the special gift of prayers and rosaries dedicated to Wade’s healing. Our hearts ache for our friends and the families affected by this tragic event.”





Dr. Barrios continues, “Mr. Berzas has several things working in his favor. his young age, overall good health, his strong family support, and his unwavering faith.”