McDonald’s Launches McDelivery in Alexandria, LA, Powered by DoorDash

McDelivery Will be Available in More Than 10,000 Restaurants in all 50 States, Including 6 Restaurants in Alexandria, LA

Alexandria, LA – September 4 – For the first time ever, McDonald’s customers in Alexandria, LA will be able to get their World Famous Fries, Quarter Pounders and other favorites delivered to their homes and offices through McDelivery with DoorDash, the nation’s largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery. McDelivery will now be available in more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states.

“At McDonald’s, we’re always working to enhance our customer’s experience and offer new levels of convenience for our customers to get their favorite McDonald’s menu items whenever and wherever they want by dining in our newly modernized restaurants, on-the-go through mobile order and pay, the drive-thru, or McDelivery,” said Ajay Patel, a local McDonald’s Franchisee. “Since McDonald’s launched McDelivery in the U.S. in 2017, we have seen customers respond well to the convenience and we can’t wait for our customers in Alexandria to also have the choice to use DoorDash.”

Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or on www.DoorDash.com. McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 dollars or more from thousands of participating restaurants.

“Building on DoorDash and McDonald’s pilot in Houston, we are expanding to thousands of restaurants nationally, bringing McDelivery favorites to even more customers in the U.S.,” said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. “With availability to over 80 percent of Americans in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash’s geographic coverage and commitment to excellence paired with McDonald’s scale has helped make this expansion possible.”

For a limited time between August 28 and September 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more*.

McDelivery launched in the U.S. in 2017, with partners including Uber Eats, and is expected to be a $4 billion business for both McDonald’s and its franchise restaurants globally in 2019.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93 percent of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local businessmen and women.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.DoorDash.com

*$5 Off Delivery: Offer valid through 9/9/19. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only at participating locations. First-time users only. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code DASHMCD to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions