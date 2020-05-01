LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 28,001 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,862. There are currently 1,601 patients hospitalized; 231 of those on ventilators. As of 4/26/2020 there are 17,303 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Mask up: Louisiana workers must wear masks starting Friday

News

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting on Friday, employees of businesses that make contact with the public must wear a face mask.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued that order on Monday when he announced the extension of his stay at home order.

“Wearing cloth masks or protective face coverings is part of the new normal,” Gov. Edwards said. “Wearing a mask is being a good neighbor and in Louisiana, we pride ourselves on being good neighbors. Your mask protects me and other people and my mask protects you.”

Other changes that go into effect include:

Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.
Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without tableside service.

Last week Brookshire Grocery Company announced that they were providing enough face masks for their employees to wear while on the job.

Walmart also announced that they were requiring its associates to wear masks or other face coverings at work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story