Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office

Louisiana State Police arrested a Marksville police officer after he allegedly released personal information.

33-year-old Torrick Lavez Friels was charged with malfeasance in office and misuse of the National Crime Information Center/ Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

Friels is a part-time Mansura police officer and well as a full-time Marksville police officer, LSP said.

In August, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office received a complaint that Friels unlawfully accessed personal information through LLETS about a subject and released that information to a member of the public.

Based on information obtained, detectives were able to determine that Friels was on-duty with the Mansura Police Department when he obtained the personal information, LSP said.

Louisiana law prohibits a law enforcement officer from obtaining information (i.e. social security number, driver’s license number, driver’s license status, address, and criminal history) for personal reasons and disseminating that information for non-law enforcement purposes.

Friels was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center on the above charges.

