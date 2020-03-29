Mapping the spread of COVID-19 by sampling human waste in US sewer systems

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - State officials confirm 5,486 coronavirus cases and 132 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number around 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 4,650 cases and 111 deaths.

The state is asking for COVID-19 volunteers with qualified medical training, experience and health care professionals who can volunteer their expertise.

Michigan is among the top 5 states in confirmed coronavirus cases along with New York, New Jersey, California and the state of Washington, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Detroit has become one of the nation's "hot spots" for new coronavirus cases, according to the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Yesterday, Adams told "CBS This Morning" that Detroit "will have a worse week next week."