Many mayor says town will not enforce Gov. Edwards’ new proclamation

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Kenneth Freeman said the Town of Many will not enforce Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new proclamation.

According to Mayor Kenneth Freeman, the town’s proclamation dealing with the coronavirus will expire Friday, May 15, right along with the statewide stay-at-home order that has been in effect in some form since mid-March.

Freeman said in his letter that he and other citizens understand the dangers of COVID-19 and that he has no plans to issue additional restrictions or enforce the governor’s new order set to go into effect on Friday.

MORE: Gov. Edwards announces Lousiana will move into Phase 1 of reopening on May 15

Mayor Freeman’s message to the citizens of Many Wednesday reads as follows: