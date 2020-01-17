Man found killed in his home; sources say he was found bound with a bag over his head

A West Baton Rouge neighborhood is on edge after officials say a man with Parkinson’s disease was found killed in his home. Sources close to the investigation say 63-year-old Jeffrey Tircuit was discovered bound with a bag over his head.

Addis Police are leading the investigation with help from deputies and State Police. West Baton Rouge Coroner Yancy Guerin confirmed the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Caution tape still surround’s Tircuit’s home on LA 1 on Thursday. His neighbor says she was devastated when she heard the news.

“It keeps going through my head over and over again,” Marlene Curcio said. “I’m just heartbroken that this happened to him. I just don’t know anybody that would’ve had hard feelings against him. He didn’t deserve it.”

Curcio say’s Tircuit had Parkinson’s disease so it would’ve been impossible for him to fight back.

“He couldn’t walk very well, and it affected his hands,” Curcio said. “I know he would’ve had no means to be able to defend himself.”

WVLA/WGMB was unable to get in contact with Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Curcio says though her and Tircuit weren’t related they treated each other like family and to lose him in the way she did was heartbreaking.