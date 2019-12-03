Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” coming to CenturyLink Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” will come to CenturyLink Center on March 21, 2020, with special guest Travis Tritt.
The Ticketmaster Venue Only Pre-Sale:
December 12, 2019 from 10AM – 10PM
Check CenturyLink Center’s Facebook Page for the presale code.
LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/lynyrd-skynyrdlast-of-the-street-survivors-bossier-city-louisiana-03-21-2020/event/1B00577B82B42656
Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center, and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10AM.