Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” coming to CenturyLink Center

Rickey Medlocke, from left, Mark Matejka, and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” will come to CenturyLink Center on March 21, 2020, with special guest Travis Tritt.

The Ticketmaster Venue Only Pre-Sale:

December 12, 2019 from 10AM – 10PM

Check CenturyLink Center’s Facebook Page for the presale code.

LINK:    https://www.ticketmaster.com/lynyrd-skynyrdlast-of-the-street-survivors-bossier-city-louisiana-03-21-2020/event/1B00577B82B42656

Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center, and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10AM.

