BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – LWCC is pleased to announce the 15 organizations selected for its 2023 Safety Funding Program. Launched in 2022, the program is designed to help encourage and foster a culture of safety and wellbeing in Louisiana’s workforce. This year, the 15 recipients will share over $50,000 in funds to use for safety-related investments and expenses.

“This initiative is just one example of LWCC’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of workers across our state,” said Damian Simoneaux, LWCC Safety Services Manager. “By providing essential resources and financial support to these policyholders, we aim to catalyze transformational change, creating a future where productivity thrives, accidents are minimized, and every employee returns home safe and unharmed.”

The 2023 Safety Funding Program recipients are:

American Industrial Plant Services

Chimp Haven

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Enviro-Clean Services, Inc.

Grand Isle Fire Department

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge

Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West

Jesuit High School of New Orleans

Mann Flemming Machine Works, Inc.

New Orleans Aviation Board

O’Neal’s Feeders Supply, Inc.

STAR Center

Tangipahoa Parish Fire Protection District #1

Tangipahoa Parish Government

Terrebonne Parish Fire Protection District #7

Recipients can utilize the provided funding to implement a safety project or purchase specialized equipment with the goal of increasing workplace safety and reducing the risk of accidents. A member of LWCC’s Safety Services Team will visit the workplace of each recipient to help maximize the use of provided funding and make recommendations on the safety initiative.

Safety Funding applicants were evaluated and selected by a committee that weighed the merit, scope, and impact of the safety programming recipients intend to implement.

About LWCC

LWCC is a Champion of Louisiana business and proud to be headquartered in the state capital, Baton Rouge. As a model single-state, private mutual workers’ comp company, we promote safety, security, and stability in our state. LWCC is dedicated to excellence in execution from underwriting to life-long care of injured workers. We are proud to partner with our agents and together deliver outstanding service to policyholders and their workers. Our commitment is to be there for Louisiana. Always. Our mission is to help Louisiana thrive by bettering our state one business and one worker at a time. LWCC has been recognized by industry leading benchmark, AON, and named to the Ward’s 50® group of top-performing insurance companies for achieving outstanding results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance. For more information on the corporation and its services, please visit www.lwcc.com.