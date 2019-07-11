LSUA Closing Due to Weather

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) – LSUA will be closing at noon on Friday, July 12 in anticipation of inclement weather due to Tropical Storm Barry. We encourage all faculty, staff, and students to make preparations for the arrival of the storm Friday afternoon. Please stay safe and be weather aware. The university will reopen for normal business at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15.

Additionally, the ACT test scheduled to be given on Saturday, July 13, has been cancelled. A make-up date will be announced soon. We apologize for any inconvenience.

