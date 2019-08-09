LSU student creates replica of Tiger Stadium from building blocks

Tiger Stadium Replica by Evan Saacks

The dog days of summer for sports fans are nearly over, but with so many major sports out of season, fans are always looking for ways to pass the time.

One LSU fan took the summer to finish up a project he has been working on for nearly a year.

Evan Saacks says the Tiger Stadium build was a gift from his parents for his birthday last year. The kit is built and sold by a company called Foco.

Saacks says the 3,185 piece recreation took him about eight months to build working off and on. He adds he started right after LSU’s 27-19 loss to the Florida Gators on October 6, 2018 as a way to distract himself from the pain of the loss.

Saacks says once he realized exactly how extensive the project was, he set a goal for himself to finish the build before the start of the 2019 football season.

Summer 2019 is officially a success.



(please do not @ me about the incorrect style of field goal post, I could only work with the tools I was given) pic.twitter.com/vQ14uLMo9d — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) August 8, 2019

On Thursday, August 8, Saacks revealed his finished work on Twitter, more than three full weeks before LSU football’s season opener on August 31.