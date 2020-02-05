LSU says multiple students have mumps, here are tips to prevent transmission

Several students at LSU are dealing with the mumps.

The LSU Student Health Center and the Louisiana Department of Health are working together to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

LSU is providing information and tips on how to prevent the transmission of mumps.

Students with swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears or jaw on one or both sides of the face should seek care at the Student Health Center or with their primary care provider as soon as possible. The Student Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Students with signs of mumps must be isolated for at least five days from the onset of salivary gland swelling. There is no specific treatment for mumps or exposure to mumps. Most people with mumps recover fully. However, mumps can occasionally cause complications, and some of them are serious. Mumps is spread by contact with infectious respiratory tract secretions and saliva.

Here are some ways to prevent viral transmission:

Good hand washing

Not drinking or eating after others

Covering one’s nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Receiving two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine in one’s lifetime is the best way to prevent mumps. Proof of immunity to mumps or proof of two doses of MMR vaccine is currently required for all students at LSU. Most students on campus should be protected. However, the vaccine is not 100% effective, and mumps infection may occur even in fully vaccinated students. It is recommended that any LSU student/faculty/staff who has not received two doses of MMR get the vaccine as soon as possible. In addition, if you have come into direct contact with someone currently diagnosed with mumps, it is recommended that you receive a third MMR vaccine. The LSU Student Health Center will be providing the MMR vaccine to students free of charge at the Student Health Center. The Student Health Center Injection Clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. You can also obtain the vaccine at your primary care provider’s office. If you have questions about obtaining the vaccine, please call the Student Health Center Injection Clinic at 225-578-5631. Faculty and staff with signs or symptoms of possible mumps should contact their private healthcare provider for a clinical evaluation as soon as possible.

If you would like to learn more about the mumps, visit www.cdc.gov/mumps.