LSU president urges fans to be “gracious hosts”

October 9, 2019



Dear LSU Family,



It is an exciting time this week as we celebrate Homecoming and preparefor Saturday’s matchup against the University of Florida.



The eyes of the nation are truly on LSU over the next few days.



This Saturday gives us an incredible opportunity to show the country

why LSU is such a great university. We want to showcase the best of our institution. We want America to see how our most accomplished and most diverse student body in history is taking full advantage of our world-class educational and research opportunities in order to answer the most pressing issues of our time.



Most importantly, we want the nation to see that LSU students, faculty, staff, and alumni all share the common goal of advancing the boundaries ofknowledge for the benefits of all global citizens.



Across the country, our fans are known for their passion, enthusiasm, and dedication, which carries from tailgating through the game’s final whistle and beyond.



While we are proud of the reputation that LSU has, we also ask that our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and fans please remember that we are all representatives of this great university.



We can be fierce opponents on the football field, but we should be gracious hosts to all our invited guests off the field. We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Homecoming Week at LSU.



Geaux Tigers!



F. King Alexander

LSU President