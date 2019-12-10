LSU Orgeron finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers greets fans prior to the start of a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of nine finalists for the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

The award is presented each year to the top coach in college football by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Orgeron is joined by Ryan Day (Ohio State), Eliah Drinkwitz (Appalachian State), Sonny Dykes (SMU), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Mike Norvell (Memphis), Matt Rhule (Baylor) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

The winner of the 2019 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award will be announced on Jan. 11 in New Orleans.

Orgeron was named the AP SEC Coach of the Year on Monday.