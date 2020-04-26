LSU Moss & Fehoko go undrafted but sign to NFL teams

by: Jared Joseph

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the LSU Tigers jumps over Jaquarius Landrews #11 the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LSU tied an NFL record with 14 players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but tight end Thaddeus Moss and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko were not among the selected Tigers. However, both players found new homes in the NFL.

Fehoko signed with the Los Angeles Chargers minutes after the draft, and he’s excited to rock the powder blues.

As for Moss, the tight end signed with the Washington Redskins after the draft, but he reportedly had a Jones fracture in his right foot, after getting a physical at the NFL Combine according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

LSU now has 16 players from the 2019 championship team on NFL rosters.

