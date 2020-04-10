LSU leads all schools with eight NFL Draft participants

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fifty-eight prospects are confirmed to participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft, the NFL announced today.

LSU leads all colleges with eight participating players while Alabama will have seven players take part. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with 24 prospects confirmed to participate in the event.

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities – selected by the NFL Foundation – that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.

The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19.

The players confirmed to participate in this year’s NFL Draft will be featured on the NFL Draft television broadcast as well as across the NFL Media landscape:

1) Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 30) Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame 2) Mekhi Becton T Louisville 31) CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 3) Ross Blacklock DT TCU 32) Terrell Lewis LB Alabama 4) Derrick Brown DT Auburn 33) Jordan Love QB Utah State 5) Joe Burrow QB LSU 34) Justin Madubuike DT Texas A&M 6) K’Lavon Chaisson LB LSU 35) Xavier McKinney DB Alabama 7) Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame 36) Denzel Mims WR Baylor 8) Ezra Cleveland T Boise State 37) Thaddeus Moss TE LSU 9) Lloyd Cushenberry G LSU 38) Zach Moss RB Utah 10) Grant Delpit DB LSU 39) Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 11) Trevon Diggs DB Alabama 40) Jeff Okudah DB Ohio State 12) J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State 41) Julian Okwara DE Notre Dame 13) Jacob Eason QB Washington 42) Patrick Queen LB LSU 14) A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa 43) Jalen Reagor WR TCU 15) Jake Fromm QB Georgia 44) Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 16) Kristian Fulton DB LSU 45) Cesar Ruiz G Michigan 17) Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma 46) Laviska Shenault WR Colorado 18) Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State 47) Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson 19) C.J. Henderson DB Florida 48) D’Andre Swift RB Georgia 20) Justin Herbert QB Oregon 49) Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 21) Tee Higgins WR Clemson 50) Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin 22) Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma 51) AJ Terrell DB Clemson 23) Noah Igbinoghene DB Auburn 52) Andrew Thomas T Georgia 24) Austin Jackson T USC 53) Josh Uche LB Michigan 25) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 54) Prince Tega Wanogho T Auburn 26) Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama 55) Jedrick Wills T Alabama 27) Jaylon Johnson DB Utah 56) Antoine Winfield Jr. DB Minnesota 28) Josh Jones T Houston 57) Tristan Wirfs T Iowa 29) Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 58) Chase Young DE Ohio State



2020 NFL DRAFT FACTS & FIGURES​

WHAT: 85th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting. WHEN: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 23 (Round 1). 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3). Noon ET, Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7).

The first round will conclude on Thursday by approximately 11:30 PM ET. In 2019, the first round consumed three hours and 39 minutes. The second and third rounds will conclude on Friday by approximately 11:00 PM ET. The second and third rounds took a combined four hours and 12 minutes in 2019. The draft will conclude by approximately 6:00 PM ET on Saturday with the final four rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 took six hours and 23 minutes in 2019.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 23; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 24; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 25.

There will be 255 selections, including 32 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 15 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year. The following 32 compensatory choices will supplement the 223 regular choices in the seven rounds:Round 3: Houston, 33; New England, 34; New York Giants, 35; New England, 36; Seattle, 37; Pittsburgh, 38; Philadelphia, 39; Los Angeles Rams, 40; Minnesota, 41; Baltimore, 42. Round 4: Tampa Bay, 33; Chicago, 34; Miami, 35; Washington, 36; Baltimore, 37; Seattle, 38; Philadelphia, 39; Philadelphia, 40. Round 5: Denver, 33; Dallas, 34. Round 6: New England, 33; New England, 34; Seattle, 35. Round 7: New York Giants, 33; Houston, 34; Minnesota, 35; Houston, 36; Miami, 37; Denver, 38; Minnesota, 39; Denver, 40; New York Giants, 41. TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Sevenminutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Rounds 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

DRAFT-A-THON: The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19. Funds will help support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts including:



American Red Cross and its work to maintain a sufficient supply of blood while continuing to deliver its lifesaving mission due to the Coronavirus Outbreak



CDC Foundation’s All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign to support vulnerable communities and bolster laboratory capacity, clinical research, data and technology infrastructure and local response efforts



Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to support those facing hunger and the food banks who serve them as well as youngsters on the School Lunch Program



Meals on Wheels America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure local communities have what they need to feed the at-risk elderly population



Salvation Army and its work to provide food for homeless shelter residents, first responders, low-income families, students and senior citizens, safe shelter for the homeless and support for those who have been economically impacted due to business shutdowns



United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help those in need access food and shelter, childcare for first responders and more while bolstering 211, United Way’s go-to information resource in times of crisis



2020 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER

# Team 1. Cincinnati Bengals 2. Washington Redskins 3. Detroit Lions 4. New York Giants 5. Miami Dolphins 6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Carolina Panthers 8. Arizona Cardinals 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 10. Cleveland Browns 11. New York Jets 12. Las Vegas Raiders 13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis) 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Denver Broncos 16. Atlanta Falcons 17. Dallas Cowboys 18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh) 19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago) 20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) 21. Philadelphia 22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo) 23 New England Patriots 24. New Orleans Saints 25. Minnesota Vikings 26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston) 27. Seattle Seahawks 28. Baltimore Ravens 29. Tennessee Titans 30. Green Bay Packers 31. San Francisco 49ers 32. Kansas City Chiefs​

