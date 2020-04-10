LSU leads all schools with eight NFL Draft participants

Fifty-eight prospects are confirmed to participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft, the NFL announced today.
LSU leads all colleges with eight participating players while Alabama will have seven players take part. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with 24 prospects confirmed to participate in the event.
The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.
The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities – selected by the NFL Foundation – that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.
The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19.
The players confirmed to participate in this year’s NFL Draft will be featured on the NFL Draft television broadcast as well as across the NFL Media landscape:
|1)
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Arizona State
|30)
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Notre Dame
|2)
|Mekhi Becton
|T
|Louisville
|31)
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|3)
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|TCU
|32)
|Terrell Lewis
|LB
|Alabama
|4)
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Auburn
|33)
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah State
|5)
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|34)
|Justin Madubuike
|DT
|Texas A&M
|6)
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|LB
|LSU
|35)
|Xavier McKinney
|DB
|Alabama
|7)
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Notre Dame
|36)
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Baylor
|8)
|Ezra Cleveland
|T
|Boise State
|37)
|Thaddeus Moss
|TE
|LSU
|9)
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|G
|LSU
|38)
|Zach Moss
|RB
|Utah
|10)
|Grant Delpit
|DB
|LSU
|39)
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|11)
|Trevon Diggs
|DB
|Alabama
|40)
|Jeff Okudah
|DB
|Ohio State
|12)
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Ohio State
|41)
|Julian Okwara
|DE
|Notre Dame
|13)
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Washington
|42)
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|14)
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Iowa
|43)
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|TCU
|15)
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Georgia
|44)
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|16)
|Kristian Fulton
|DB
|LSU
|45)
|Cesar Ruiz
|G
|Michigan
|17)
|Neville Gallimore
|DT
|Oklahoma
|46)
|Laviska Shenault
|WR
|Colorado
|18)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|DE
|Penn State
|47)
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|Clemson
|19)
|C.J. Henderson
|DB
|Florida
|48)
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Georgia
|20)
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|49)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|21)
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|50)
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Wisconsin
|22)
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Oklahoma
|51)
|AJ Terrell
|DB
|Clemson
|23)
|Noah Igbinoghene
|DB
|Auburn
|52)
|Andrew Thomas
|T
|Georgia
|24)
|Austin Jackson
|T
|USC
|53)
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Michigan
|25)
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|54)
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|Auburn
|26)
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|55)
|Jedrick Wills
|T
|Alabama
|27)
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Utah
|56)
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|DB
|Minnesota
|28)
|Josh Jones
|T
|Houston
|57)
|Tristan Wirfs
|T
|Iowa
|29)
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|58)
|Chase Young
|DE
|Ohio State
2020 NFL DRAFT FACTS & FIGURES
|WHAT:
|85th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting.
|WHEN:
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 23 (Round 1).
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3).
|Noon ET, Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7).
|The first round will conclude on Thursday by approximately 11:30 PM ET. In 2019, the first round consumed three hours and 39 minutes. The second and third rounds will conclude on Friday by approximately 11:00 PM ET. The second and third rounds took a combined four hours and 12 minutes in 2019. The draft will conclude by approximately 6:00 PM ET on Saturday with the final four rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 took six hours and 23 minutes in 2019.
|ROUNDS:
|Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 23; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 24; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 25.
|There will be 255 selections, including 32 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 15 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.
|The following 32 compensatory choices will supplement the 223 regular choices in the seven rounds:Round 3: Houston, 33; New England, 34; New York Giants, 35; New England, 36; Seattle, 37; Pittsburgh, 38; Philadelphia, 39; Los Angeles Rams, 40; Minnesota, 41; Baltimore, 42. Round 4: Tampa Bay, 33; Chicago, 34; Miami, 35; Washington, 36; Baltimore, 37; Seattle, 38; Philadelphia, 39; Philadelphia, 40. Round 5: Denver, 33; Dallas, 34. Round 6: New England, 33; New England, 34; Seattle, 35. Round 7: New York Giants, 33; Houston, 34; Minnesota, 35; Houston, 36; Miami, 37; Denver, 38; Minnesota, 39; Denver, 40; New York Giants, 41.
|TIME LIMITS:
|Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Sevenminutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Rounds 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
|DRAFT-A-THON:
|The “Draft-A-Thon” will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19. Funds will help support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts including:
American Red Cross and its work to maintain a sufficient supply of blood while continuing to deliver its lifesaving mission due to the Coronavirus Outbreak
CDC Foundation’s All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign to support vulnerable communities and bolster laboratory capacity, clinical research, data and technology infrastructure and local response efforts
Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to support those facing hunger and the food banks who serve them as well as youngsters on the School Lunch Program
Meals on Wheels America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure local communities have what they need to feed the at-risk elderly population
Salvation Army and its work to provide food for homeless shelter residents, first responders, low-income families, students and senior citizens, safe shelter for the homeless and support for those who have been economically impacted due to business shutdowns
United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help those in need access food and shelter, childcare for first responders and more while bolstering 211, United Way’s go-to information resource in times of crisis
2020 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER
|#
|Team
|1.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2.
|Washington Redskins
|3.
|Detroit Lions
|4.
|New York Giants
|5.
|Miami Dolphins
|6.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7.
|Carolina Panthers
|8.
|Arizona Cardinals
|9.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|10.
|Cleveland Browns
|11.
|New York Jets
|12.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|13.
|San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis)
|14.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|15.
|Denver Broncos
|16.
|Atlanta Falcons
|17.
|Dallas Cowboys
|18.
|Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh)
|19.
|Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)
|20.
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
|21.
|Philadelphia
|22.
|Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)
|23
|New England Patriots
|24.
|New Orleans Saints
|25.
|Minnesota Vikings
|26.
|Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
|27.
|Seattle Seahawks
|28.
|Baltimore Ravens
|29.
|Tennessee Titans
|30.
|Green Bay Packers
|31.
|San Francisco 49ers
|32.
|Kansas City Chiefs
(Release provided by the National Football League)