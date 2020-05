The LSU Tigers have their quarterback (commitment) of the future.

LSU head coach tweeted out a “Hold that Tiger” after landing the top pro-style QB in the state of Texas for the 2021 high school class.

Hold That Tiger! — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) May 4, 2020

247 Sports has Garrett Nussmeier as the 33rd best overall prospect from the Lone Star State.

Nussmeier announced the verbal commitment via social media on Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: 4-star Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus QB Garrett Nussmeier has committed to #LSU over Baylor, North Carolina, Texas and others.



No. 103 overall prospect and No. 7 pro-style QB in the country on the @247Sports Composite.



Story: https://t.co/GOqIugDRp4 pic.twitter.com/gOx8EcSHaG — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) May 4, 2020

