LSU Finishes Where it Left Off in 2018, Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll

News

by: Chessa Bouche

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – LSU will start the 2019 season right where they left off a year ago as the Tigers have been ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25, the organization announced on Monday.

LSU capped its 10-3 season a year ago with a 40-32 win over previously undefeated Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl, a victory that propelled the Tigers to a No. 6 final national ranking from the AP.

The No. 6 preseason ranking from the AP is the highest for LSU since 2016 when the Tigers opened the year ranked No. 5 in the nation. LSU has been ranked in every AP preseason poll since 2001.

The Tigers are slated to face five teams ranked in the AP Top 25, which includes three in the top 10. Ranked teams on LSU’s schedule include: No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Florida, No. 10 Texas, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn.

The sixth-ranked Tigers open the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium. Tickets for the Georgia Southern game as well as season ticket packages for the entire 2019 home slate and multi-game packages along with parking passes are still available and can be purchased online at www.LSUtix.net.

The following is a look at LSU’s preseason AP ranking dating back to 2001:

Year                       AP Preseason Ranking

2001                       No. 14

2002                       No. 14

2003                       No. 14

2004                       No. 4

2005                       No. 5

2006                       No. 8

2007                       No. 2

2008                       No. 7

2009                       No. 11

2010                       No. 21

2011                       No. 4

2012                       No. 3

2013                       No. 12

2014                       No. 13

2015                       No. 14

2016                       No. 5

2017                       No. 13

2018                       No. 25

2019                       No. 6

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports