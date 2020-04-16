LSU and K Health team up to provide Louisiana residents free access to doctors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State University is providing free access to doctors for all Louisiana residents during the month of April.

CEO of LSU Healthcare, Dr. Rebekah Gee says “LSU has always been committed to providing care for anyone in the state of Louisiana regardless of their inability to pay and right now the safest place to get healthcare is in your living room if you’re not really sick.”

Louisiana State University collaborated with a digital health company that offers free personalized healthcare through an app called “K Health”.

Instead of going to a doctor’s appointment, Louisiana residents can connect with a doctor with this app for free.

“So it asks you a series of screening questions so you can go through what your symptoms of what you have and what you don’t. Point to areas of your body where you’re experiencing symptoms. It uses artificial intelligence based on 10,000 cases what you’re more likely to have, says Dr. Gee.

After the series of questions, the app will tell you your results and recommendations.

She says, “If you want, after going through these questions and you get some recommendations. If you want to talk to a doctor, then the doctor will get all of your information so you won’t have to say it all again.”



Dr. Gee encourages all Louisiana residents to take advantage of this free online service during COVID-19. She says, “Remember to take care of yourself too, all of us need to do primary care. We need to think about our health.”