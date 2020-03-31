Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

LPSS encouraging local vendors, suppliers to aid in emergency Meals-To-You program

News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– LPSS is urging local vendors and suppliers to apply to the Emergency Meals-To-You Program to aid in an as-needed basis.

Eligibility requirements are listed on the program’s website and specify that boxes will be filled based on the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) meal pattern guidelines under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Those interested in applying as a Meals-to You vendor should visit: https://mealstoyou.org/information-for-vendors.

Those interested in applying as a Meals-to-You supplier should visit: https://mealstoyou.org/information-for-suppliers.

LPSS strongly encourages local vendors and suppliers to complete the application process for this program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus