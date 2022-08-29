LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) arrested a 24-year-old who had numerous active warrants from multiple jurisdictions.
Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following offenses:
- Possession with intent to distribute I CDS (3 counts)
- Possession of a schedule I CDS
- Monies derived from drug proceeds
- Two outstanding warrants for simple criminal damage to property and theft
- Two outstanding warrants for grand theft of an automobile (Florida)
- Two outstanding warrants for burglary of a conveyance (Florida)
- Outstanding warrant for possession of burglary tools (Florida)
- Outstanding warrant for criminal damage to property (Florida)
According to LPSO, during a week-long operation related to the recent catalytic converter thefts, detectives observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle of interest in previous catalytic converter thefts.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop where it was learned that Charles had numerous active warrants, some of which involved the theft of catalytic converters.
LPSO said that after a search of Charles’ vehicle, a variety of schedule I illicit narcotics were found.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.