Louisiana’s Economic Recovery Task Force charged with saving businesses, getting residents back to work

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) What’s the plan to jump start the economy after the pandemic?

Lafayette’s former mayor-president Joel Robideaux has been appointed the Vice Chairman of the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force.

The 62-member team has the job of creating a statewide business recovery plan.

“Those ideas are coming from the boots on the ground. Those are things we are going to try to put together in a packet that we can send to the legislature and say here are our recommendations,” Robideaux said.

Robideaux says there are a lot of rules and regulations to be looked along with tax incentives being among the recommendations they could make.

Robidceaux believes tax incentives may already be part of the upcoming legislative session.

“Do we need to look at unemployment in the way that it’s working? It’s making it really difficult for restaurants to hire back workers when they are making more money on unemployment,” Robideaux noted.

The restaurant Judice Inn has been in business for 73 years.

Majority owner Gerald Judice says he’s hearing some businesses might not be able to recover.

“A lot of your businesses kind of live paycheck to paycheck so to speak or day to day for a while; especially a lot of your new businesses,” Judice added.

Judice says sales maybe lower for him but there are businesses in worse shape. He explains they will need help past the pandemic.

“If they are able to weather the storm and get through this; it’s still going to be several years before they can fully recover,” Judice explained.

The task force meets every Thursday virtually online.