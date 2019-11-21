Enter to Win
Louisiana woman killed in fatal crash

Vernon Parish (11/21/19)— Late afternoon on November 19, 73 year old Myra Turner was killed in a fatal crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, at around 4:30 P.M., Turner was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on LA Highway 489 when she failed to stop at a stop sign, causing her to collide with a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe travelling southbound on LA Highway 121.

Though Turner was wearing her seat belt, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology is pending and the crash is still under investigation.

