Louisiana & Texas Attorney Generals’ ask SCOTUS to hold off on Obamacare ruling

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana is joining with Texas and other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to leave Obamacare the way it is, at least for now.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 15 other Attorney Generals in filing a brief Monday with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the court to return an Affordable Care Act case to a lower district court judge for further proceedings.

The brief was filed at #SCOTUS by Texas, in conjunction with our office and 16 other state Attorneys General. https://t.co/LCksUOPws7 — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) February 3, 2020

In their briefing, the Attorney Generals argued the law will remain in place until the appeals process runs its course, and the Supreme Court should wait on that process to take place.

In December, a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled that the “individual mandate” of the ACA is invalid, but other parts of the law need further review.

It’s unknown when the U.S. Supreme Court will meet to consider the request.

This story was first reported by CNN.com.