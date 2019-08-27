Louisiana State Probation and Parole Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office Related to Sexual Misconduct

Vernon Parish – Earlier today, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) arrested a Louisiana State Probation and Parole officer for malfeasance in office; sexual conduct prohibited.



Earlier this month, LSP Detectives were requested by Louisiana State Probation and Parole to investigate a complaint against one of their officers, Corey James Quebedeaux (43 yoa) of DeRidder. The complaint alleged that Quebedeaux had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female parolee who he supervised.



Based on information obtained, investigators secured an arrest warrant for Quebedeaux. He was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on the above charge.



The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.