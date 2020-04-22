Louisiana State Police Postpones Cadet Class 100

Baton Rouge, La– During the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana State Police has been severely impacted by revenue reductions and resource reallocations. The situation has caused us to make difficult financial decisions moving forward. A result of this financial impact is the indefinite postponement of our upcoming Louisiana State Police Cadet Class. Applicants currently in the hiring process for LSP Cadet Class 100, tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2020, should be aware that an upcoming training academy class is not anticipated at this time.

Although we continue to face numerous financial challenges, the possibility for unexpected budgetary funding could lead to the availability of academy classes in the future. We urge current and future applicants to remain engaged with our LSP recruiters and monitor the LSP Recruiting Facebook page for further information. Please continue to check your email for any correspondence from Internal Affairs and reach out to us if you have any concerns.

Recruiters are available to assist applicants through email at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov.

Louisiana State Police remains dedicated to recruiting the best men and women from across the country and encourage interested applicants to continue to submit the initial cadet application to be added to the hiring process pool.



Contact Information:

Sgt Melissa Matey

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs/Recruiting Section

Office: (225) 925.6202

Melissa.Matey@LA.gov

www.lsp.org