ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Late last night, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department requested Troopers to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Tulane Avenue near Wonderwood Drive, within the city limits of Alexandria. One subject was shot and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. No officers were injured.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-487-5911.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is an active investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.