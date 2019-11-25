Louisiana State Parks announces end of weekday minimum night stay requirement

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Office of Louisiana State Parks has announced that guests and campers are no longer required to stay at least three nights at the campgrounds or cabins.
As of now, all guests/campers who want to use the campgrounds and cabins during the week are required to stay at least three nights. According to a press release, the new rule ending that requirement will take effect on Monday, December 9.
If you want to make a reservation for a weekday night, visit www.ReserveLaStateParks.com or call 877-226-7652.
