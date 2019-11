A special event is taking place between June 12 and June 14 at LSU.

The Special Olympics Louisiana State Games are happening at the same place as the 1983 Special Olympics International Games.

The 3 day event includes these sports:

Athletics (track and field)

Bocce

Power lifting

Volleyball

Tennis

Golf

The packets for registration will be available on April 10, 2020 and those who are interested in participating need to submit their packet by 4:30 p.m. on May 12.