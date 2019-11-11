BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (11/10/19) Louisiana’s social services agency says 893 children in foster care were adopted over the last year.
The Department of Children and Family Services says that’s the second-highest number of adoptions from foster care in a single year in state history, falling just below last year’s record of 912.
The latest numbers are from the federal budget year that ran from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30.
The department says the 893 children were adopted into 661 families.
Of those families, 27% percent adopted more than one child, including 164 families who adopted siblings.
First lady Donna Edwards hosted an adoption celebration with the families Thursday at the governor’s mansion.
- Funeral services set for Louisiana author Ernest Gaines
- TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Mother and sons kicked out of rally…but the reason is unclear
- Louisiana seeing more foster care children adopted
- Woman freed after 15-year sentence for not reporting boyfriend’s child abuse – he got probation
- Lawyer: Hays CISD student suffered brain injury in teacher attack