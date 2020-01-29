Louisiana riding mower trespass arrest nabs Utah fugitive

BAYOU BLUE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana sheriff says a man accused of riding a mower on someone else’s land turned out to be a fugitive from Utah who had lived in Louisiana for 11 years.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release Tuesday that deputies stopped 49-year-old Richard Schleininger in Bayou Blue after seeing him ride his mower past several “no trespassing” signs.
Webre says the man gave a false name but fingerprints identified him as being wanted in Bountiful, Utah, on assault and theft charges from 2003 and 2004.
The sheriff says Utah authorities plan to extradite Schleininger.