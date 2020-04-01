Louisiana ranks No. 1 for stress levels nationwide, new study shows

Personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a study of stress levels among the residents of each state, and Louisiana came out on top overall.

According to Adam McCann, a WalletHub financial writer, researchers measured four types of stress in survey participants: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health and safety-related stress.

Although Louisiana did not rank first in any of those categories, it ranked first in overall stress. Click here to see how Louisiana compared to other states in each category.

Researchers looked into 10 factors that may cause stress for people nationwide. Those categories ranked states based on the highest average number of hours residents work weekly; the fewest number of hours of sleep residents get nightly; the highest percent of residents with poor or fair health; the lowest job security; the lowest credit score; the least affordable housing; the highest percentage of residents living in poverty; the highest divorce rate; the highest crime rate per capita; and the fewest psychologists per capita.

Louisiana ranked in the top five in each of those categories, except for fewest average hours of sleep per night, highest percentage of residents living with poor or fair health and least affordable housing.