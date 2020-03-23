Louisiana ranked worst state at promoting social distancing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A website has ranked Louisiana as the worst state in the nation at promoting social distancing, based on over 4 million social media posts and hashtags, such as #socialdistancing, and #stayhomesavelives.

Southern states, in general, had the worst promotion of social distancing, while states in the northeast and northwest were the best. Louisiana’s ranking as the worst state is interesting in light of the fact that it also has the highest growth rate of infection in the world.

The top 10 states promoting social distancing are: