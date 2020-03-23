Louisiana ranked worst state at promoting social distancing

Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases have topped 800 and spread to more than half of our parishes.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A website has ranked Louisiana as the worst state in the nation at promoting social distancing, based on over 4 million social media posts and hashtags, such as #socialdistancing, and #stayhomesavelives.

Southern states, in general, had the worst promotion of social distancing, while states in the northeast and northwest were the best. Louisiana’s ranking as the worst state is interesting in light of the fact that it also has the highest growth rate of infection in the world.

The top 10 states promoting social distancing are:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Oregon
  3. Vermont
  4. Washington
  5. Utah
  6. Iowa
  7. Minnesota
  8. Colorado
  9. Hawaii
  10. Connecticut

