Louisiana OMV closes four more offices amid coronavirus concerns

On Monday, due to precautions related to the COVID-19 response, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain announced the closure of four more OMV locations, effective imeediately.

During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations.

In addition to previously closed offices, OMV locations in Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe, and Shreveport will remain closed to the public upon the positive testing of an OMV employee.

The OMV employee testing positive for COVID-19 served in an administrative role at several locations and did not have interactions with the public.

Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.

Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.

The following OMV offices are closed until further notice:

Alexandria

Arcadia

Bogalusa

Clinton

Crowley

Dequincy

Harvey

Houma

Jonesboro

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Monroe

Oakdale

Shreveport

Tallulah

If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency. Those customers seeking reinstatements must use one of the following options: