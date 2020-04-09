Louisiana “lighting up blue” tonight for healthcare workers

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion, Tiger Stadium are among many of the buildings in the state that will light up blue tonight.
This is part of a nationwide campaign to recognize health workers.
You can also participate this evening from home. A campaign was launched earlier in the week by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
To participate in that:
1. Create a 2D blue heart (or download one of the templates at www.artsbr.org/heartsfromhomebr).
2. Hang your blue heart in a window that is visible.
3. Post a photo of the heart in a window on social media, using the hashtag #HeartsFromHomeBR.