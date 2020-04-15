Louisiana K-12 public schools are closed for the remainder of the year, Governor says

(KLFY) Louisiana schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Governor John Bel Edward announced Wednesday.

The state’s 1,300 public schools, which were ordered closed on Friday, March 16, will finish the school year using online classes and stay shuttered until at least the 2020-21 academic year, he said.

The decision was backed by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and other departments.

Stay tuned to KLFY on-air and online for more news on this developing story.