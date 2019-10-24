Louisiana Gubernatorial Candidates Set For Statewide Debate on LPB

Governor John Bel Edwards & businessman Eddie Rispone face off on Oct. 30 at 7PM

Baton Rouge – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) provide Louisiana voters another chance to hear from the candidates before casting their votes this November. LPB will broadcast the Louisiana Governor’s Debate 2019 – The Runoff, Wednesday, October 30at 7PM statewide (in partnership with WYES and WLAE) live from the LPB studios in Baton Rouge.

The debate will feature an in-depth discussion around the major issues facing Louisiana. A panel of local reporters will pose questions, and the candidates will have the opportunity to question each other as well.

In addition, viewers can watch the debate online at lpb.org, and provide thoughts and comments in real time on LPB’s Facebook page and Twitter, using #lagov and #lpbdebate.

Moderators for the run-off debate will be Beth Courtney, President of LPB and Barry Erwin, CABL President.

“We want to provide viewers ways to interact and share their thoughts,” said Courtney. Social media is a great way to do that. “By making the debate available on multiple media platforms, it gives voters an opportunity to watch, listen and make an informed decision before they go to the polls. LPB is proud to offer this to the public.”

There are several ways to watch:

LPB – Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Monroe

New Orleans – WYES & WLAE

www.lpb.org

The LPB App (available for free download in the app store)

