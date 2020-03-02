Louisiana governor speaks about the state’s coronavirus response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to meet with state and federal leaders over the coming days and weeks, as a strain of the coronavirus continues spreading nationwide.

Edwards announced Monday the formation of a COVID-19 Task Force. The group will include members of the state’s health, education, family services, justice and police agencies.

“While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, we do anticipate that we will in the future,” Edwards said Monday. “As a state, Louisiana has been planning for pandemics for 15 years, and we will use this experience to guide how we react and respond to the coronavirus, should it impact our state.”

The virus has spread to 83,000 people in 60 countries, causing at least 2,800 deaths worldwide.

While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, I convened a Unified Command Group Meeting this morning and created the COVID-19 Task Force comprised of key state and federal officials. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/NYNlwFLHu4 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 2, 2020

Edwards also said the state’s public health laboratory is now able to test for the virus, using guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health leaders urge members of the public to take precautions against the virus: washing hands, covering mouths while coughing and avoid going in public when feeling ill.

They add that anyone with a fever, cough or shortness of breath — especially after traveling outside abroad — should seek immediate medical attention.

Edwards will elaborate on the state’s coronavirus response with the Press Club of Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.