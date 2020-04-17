LOUISIANA
LDH has confirmed 23,118 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,213. There are currently 1,868 patients hospitalized; 363 of those on ventilators. All 64 parishes in Louisiana have reported cases.

Louisiana gets D- grade for social distancing

by: Deon Guillory

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – One scoreboard shows Louisiana is struggling when it comes to social distancing.

Unacast uses data from cellphones to track social distancing.
Every state has a grade. As of Friday afternoon, Louisiana’s grade is a D-. At one point, our state had a B grade.

“Around Easter weekend, the date shows that people kinda lost their discipline, lost their focus a little bit. Trying to get that back so that we can be in the best possible position to move forward, reopen the economy and do so safely,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Governor John Bel Edwards and his team use the social distancing scoreboard to track the state’s progress through this pandemic.

The social distancing scoreboard also tracks parishes. You can see your parish’s grade here.

