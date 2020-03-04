Louisiana estimates 31K impacted by new food stamp work rule

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s social services agency says as many as 31,000 of the state’s food stamp recipients could lose their benefits under a new Trump administration rule starting April 1.

The rule enacts stricter work requirements. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will be contacting the affected people who receive food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with information about how they can continue getting assistance.

Food stamp recipients in 14 parishes won’t be affected because they had unemployment rates significantly higher than the national average. But nearly 4% of the state’s 810,000 food stamp recipients are estimated to fall under the new restrictions that affect childless adults ages 18 to 49.

Later this month, DCFS will mail notices and fact sheets to SNAP recipients who will be affected by the rule change, outlining options for meeting the work requirement and continuing to receive assistance.

None of the 14 parishes that were exempt are located in northwest Louisiana.