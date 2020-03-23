Louisiana DOTD Secretary talks about his coronavirus diagnosis, recovery and his message to adhere to guidelines

Louisiana’s Secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development is recovering at home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m feeling pretty good” said Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “I woke up with no fever this morning… which is a very good sign and I think that’s the real last of the symptoms” he said.

Dr. Wilson says he knew something wasn’t right when he started experiencing symptoms and his flu test came back negative.

“I immediately quarantined after I took a negative flu test and proceeded to get a test and at that point the symptoms began to onset in a much more severe way” Dr. Wilson said.

“Everything from body aches, to chill and coughing” said Dr. Wilson. “Fortunately we’ve been able to minimize the contact that I’ve come into folks with who would’ve not had it and possibly could’ve gotten it from me which is very important” he said.

Wilson says he immediately quarantined himself to help stop the spread of coronavirus and is urging everyone to heed guidelines announced by local, state and federal leaders.

“I’m in pretty good shape, physically, so in that regard I wasn’t too concerned about me” said Dr. Wilson. “But I’m always concerned about who else am I spreading this to and I think that’s been the ongoing message that the Governor has been portraying and pushing out” he said.

“I want to thank all of your listeners who reached out to me… giving me encouragement and I trust that they would do that for anyone in these situations because the prayers and the kind words certainly does help the recovery” said Dr. Wilson.